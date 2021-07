MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match Clanton and Suwannapura at 15-under 195 at windy Midland Country Club. The teams will close Saturday with a best-ball round. Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. European Solheim Cup players Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were 14 under after a 66.