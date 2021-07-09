Cancel
San Diego, CA

SD officer injured when driver flees traffic stop in Mira Mesa

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 11 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego police officer was injured Thursday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection, police said.

The motorcycle officer pulled over a black Chrysler sedan for unknown reasons shortly before 10:10 a.m. near Westview Parkway and Black Mountain Road, and the driver backed up and hit him, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.

The driver knocked the officer over and continued to push the motorcycle backward with the officer pinned under it.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and later released.

The officer's name has not been released at this time. But the department said he is a 13-year veteran and had been assigned to the Traffic Division Motorcycle Unit for the last five years.

The black Chrysler was last seen headed northbound on Black Mountain Road. Police said the car had an Arizona license plate starting with the letters "FTA."

The driver is described as a Hispanic male with shaved or short hair. A female was in the passenger seat when the car struck the officer.

