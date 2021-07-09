Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ZIEBACH COUNTY At 826 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Thunder Butte, or 10 miles northwest of Dupree, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, Thunder Butte, Red Elm and Iron Lightning. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
