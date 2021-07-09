Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Northern Ware, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Northern Ware; Southern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ATKINSON...WEST CENTRAL WARE AND NORTHERN CLINCH COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM EDT * At 1027 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Du Pont, or 8 miles west of Homerville, moving east at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Homerville, Argyle, Du Pont, Cogdell and Manor.