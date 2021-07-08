Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland Charter Township, MI

Oakland University Recreation Official Talks Mental-Physical Connection, New Open Fitness Court!

civiccentertv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland University Associate Director of University Recreation and Well-Being, Becky Lewis talks about re-engaging the community in exercise and activity and society re-opens, as well as the new fitness court installed at the O.U. gym!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our...

civiccentertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Society
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#New Open Fitness Court#O U
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Society
News Break
Workouts
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Trump ally Tom Barrack secures $250 million bail deal to leave jail

Tom Barrack, a former outside campaign adviser to former President Trump , has reached an agreement with prosecutors to get out of jail ahead of his trial on foreign lobbying charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, N.Y., confirmed to The Hill on Friday afternoon that Barrack would be released...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy