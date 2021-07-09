Hilda P. Garcia
Hilda Pearl Garcia (Pahatawin) was born August 4, 1945. She went to meet God on July 3, 2021 at age 75. Hilda was born in Wagner, South Dakota when her father Archie Redfox Sr. was the Lay Pastor to the Hill, Greenwood, and Cedar Presbyterian Churches on the Yankton Reservation. Her mother was Gertrude Crow, great granddaughter of Scarlet Raven, one of the signers of the Sisseton-Wahpeton and Cut Head Treaty of 1867. Her father Archie was the great grandson of Thunder Face, Chief of the Five Family Band of Southern Sissetons.www.redlakenationnews.com
