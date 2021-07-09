Beatrice Elaine (Goggleye) Bivens

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSeptember 14, 1944 ~ July 6, 2021 (age 76) Beatrice Elaine Bivens "Wabashkemuckwa Iqwe" 76 years old of Ball Club Minnesota. Survived by her children: Calvin Goggleye (Bernice) of Inger, Phyllis Wade of Ball Club, Patricia Wade(Bryan) of Bena, Michael Wade Jr (Crissy) of Mille Lacs, Lori Wade of St Paul, Christine Leith of Akley, Michael Wade Sr., Husband of Mille Lacs, Daughter in-law Auralia Chemema of Arizona. 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren Siblings: George Goggleye (Patty) of Bemidji, Mary Porter of Nett Lake,Theresa Fewer (Pat) of St Paul, Robert Goggleye (Mary) of Cass Lake, Russell Goggleye (Linda) of Inger, Ed Goggleye of Inger, Norman Goggleye (Delores) of Inger, Doreen (Joseph, Dahl) Whitebird of Inger, Gloria Goggleye of Cass Lake Numerous nieces and nephews.

