Beatrice Elaine (Goggleye) Bivens

Virginia June Phillips was born June 7, 1930. The stars fell for Virginia in her youth. We know this because she penned her life story for the family over a decade ago. In the memoir she recounted how, after her mother's death, she was walking to the grocery store at night when thousands of meteors began to rain down from the sky. It was a phenomenon she only witnessed once in her lifetime. "I thought the world was ending," she wrote. The world was not ending that night, but for a twelve-year-old girl who had just been left motherless, the world was altered forever. She would accompany her mother's body by train back to Westville, Oklahoma, where she had deep family roots.