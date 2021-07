Well today is my birthday! Happy Birthday to me, and all the other July birthdays out there. I do tend to claim the entire month of July as my time to celebrate. I know my birthstone, birth flower, Zodiac sign, and Chinese Zodiac sign—Ruby, Larkspur, or Water Lily, Cancer the Crab, and Fire Horse respectfully. I've looked up celebrity birthdays that share the day (Gustav Klimt, Former President Gerald Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and many other myriad things connected to it (Bastille Day). What I never expected was planning a Zoom birthday party last year, and what to do as a follow-up post-COVID today.