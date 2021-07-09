Man accused of shooting at deputies in northern Arkansas arrested in southern Missouri
GALENA, Mo. (KY3/edited news release) - A fugitive accused of firing at deputies in Carroll County, Ark. has been arrested in Barry County, Mo. A news release from the Stone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office states Benjamin Reagan was trying to kidnap a person in Carroll County on June 12. When deputies arrived, investigators say he fired his rifle at them multiple times and then fled into the woods. The deputies were not injured.www.ky3.com
Comments / 14