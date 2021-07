William Leslie Cazneau, soldier and politician, was born on October 5, 1807, in Boston, Massachusetts, and arrived in Matagorda, Texas, in 1830 to establish a general store. He served on the staff of Gen. Thomas J. Chambers in 1835 and was a member of the guard that escorted Antonio López de Santa Anna and his staff as prisoners to Galveston Island after the battle of San Jacinto.