Infovista Ipanema SD-WAN platform allows critical applications to adapt to real-time conditions

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfovista launched its next generation Ipanema SD-WAN platform, designed to deliver different workloads and applications across conventional Wide Area Networks and multiple cloud service providers. The Ipanema SD-WAN platform delivers the truly software-defined benefits of allowing critical applications to dynamically adapt to real-time conditions of the network while prioritizing prevailing...

