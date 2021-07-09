Infovista Ipanema SD-WAN platform allows critical applications to adapt to real-time conditions
Infovista launched its next generation Ipanema SD-WAN platform, designed to deliver different workloads and applications across conventional Wide Area Networks and multiple cloud service providers. The Ipanema SD-WAN platform delivers the truly software-defined benefits of allowing critical applications to dynamically adapt to real-time conditions of the network while prioritizing prevailing...www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0