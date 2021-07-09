Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Thales offers cybersecurity solutions and services to secure connected cars

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar manufacturers require reliable connectivity and cybersecurity solutions to bring more convenience and secure services for drivers, passengers and automotive players. To build securely connected solutions and meet the requirements of new regulations such as UNECE WP29 , car makers can rely on Thales. With more than 20 years’ experience in automotive connectivity and cybersecurity, Thales is supporting them in the delivery of the trusted car of the future.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Cars#Cyber Security#Cybersecurity#Unece Wp29#Esims#Eu#Vp Automotive#Juniper Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Related
TechnologyJanes

Thales, Operational Solutions team up on new counter-UAS technologies

Thales has linked up with UK-based defence firm Operational Solutions Limited (OSL) to develop counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) platforms and programmes for civilian aviation facilities. The C-UAS development partnership will integrate OSL's FACETM command-and-control (C2) software into Thales' Eagleshield IDtect as well as the company's other C-UAS hardware platforms currently...
Softwarerockproducts.com

InfoSight Offers Identification and Traceability Solution

InfoSight Corp. is dedicated to bringing identification and traceability solutions to every imaginable application. Highly abrasive environments are tough on components, and obviously just as tough on any identification of those components. InfoSight introduces Gorillabel to identify components used in highly abrasive environments, such as mining, oil drilling and fracking....
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Radisys introduces Combo PON Combo PON Optical Line Terminal for broadband service providers

Radisys introduced the Radisys Combo PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) as part of the Radisys Connect Open Broadband portfolio for broadband service providers. The complete family of Radisys OLTs includes 16 and 32-port versions—a variant of which is the Radisys white box Combo PON OLT that supports both G-PON (2.488 Gbps downstream / 1.244 Gbps upstream) and XGS-PON (10 Gbps symmetrical) within the same PON port of the OLT. The white box OLTs are based on the VOLTHA/SEBA reference architecture and are field-hardened and scaled for commercial deployments today.
ComputersComputer Weekly

How zero-trust security can bolster Managed Print Services (MPS) offerings

Ransomware and other targeted security attacks have increased during the pandemic. Lately, thousands of companies have been impacted due to the exploitation of security issues with Kaseya edge of network devices[1] and supplies in the US were halted due to exploitation of security holes[2]. Meanwhile, the massive shift to a...
Small Businessmartechseries.com

McAfee Partners With Visa to Offer Holistic Security Solutions for Visa Business Cardholders

McAfee today announced a new partnership with Visa that enables Visa financial institution partners in North America and EMEA to offer award-winning internet security to Visa Business cardholders. Visa Business cardholders can save up to 40% on a two-year subscription on comprehensive McAfee solutions that protect sensitive data via email, provide web and firewall protection, offer mobile VPN, and safeguard devices from malware and the latest online threats.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

RtBrick delivers route convergence on off-the-shelf hardware

RtBrick has set a new benchmark in Internet routing, delivering route convergence on a disaggregated network that is at least as fast as anything seen on traditional proprietary systems. With the upsurge in video conferencing and on-line TV, consumers are increasingly sensitive to disruptions to their connections, even if only...
ElectronicsPosted by
Rental

Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry

Hearing about the autonomous work sites of the future, where machines communicate with each other and the people that manage them, can sound like some far-off concept that’s still years down the road. But it’s actually closer than you think as technological advancements continue to redefine expectations and experiences in nearly every aspect of the construction industry — including access equipment such as mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). As the industry continues to take steps toward connected jobsites, today’s MEWP users are seeking new opportunities to interact with these machines.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

TickTockTech Technology Services is Announcing Exclusive Partnership with CyberGood Security to Offer HackSweep, Live Cyber Security Monitoring for Ransomware Detection and Mitigation

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The largest on-demand, onsite technology support service in Canada, TickTockTech has announced a strategic partnership with CyberGood Security as the exclusive provider and installer for HackSweep—a premium cybersecurity service that provides live 24/7 protection from ransomware, malware, phishing attacks, and other emerging cyber threats.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cyber Security in Financial Services Market Massive Growth Ahead | AlienVault, Experian Information Solutions, IBM

Latest survey on Global & USA Cyber Security in Financial Services Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of & USA Cyber Security in Financial Services. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global & USA Cyber Security in Financial Services market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Experian Information Solutions, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Airbus & AlienVault etc..
Technologyaithority.com

XYPRO Expands Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Offer Full Suite of Security Solutions on HPE NonStop Systems

XYPRO’s entire cybersecurity product line including XYGATE SecurityOne (XS1) and Integrations for SailPoint, CyberArk, RSA and ServiceNow are now available through HPE. XYPRO Technology Corporation (XYPRO), a leader in delivering software solutions in cybersecurity, analytics, identity management, and secure database management, announced the expansion of a decades-long partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver its entire suite through HPE NonStop systems. HPE NonStop systems, which tackle mission-critical environments requiring 100% fault tolerance, are now available with expanded XYPRO solutions for optimal threat detection and security management capabilities.
Marketsbostonnews.net

States Connected Home Security Service System Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | ADT Security, AT&T, Comcast

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global States Connected Home Security Service System Market. The Research Article Entitled Global States Connected Home Security Service System Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for States Connected Home Security Service System investments till 2029.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

CMC Networks chooses Juniper Networks to offer managed AI-driven SD-WAN solution in Africa

Juniper Networks announced that CMC Networks is the first Juniper partner to offer a managed AI-driven SD-WAN solution in Africa. A dynamic and self-optimizing network will deliver a superior experience to CMC’s customers, allowing them to easily modify their services, add new locations and spin up and down network speeds. Time-to-market is significantly reduced, enabling CMC to provision services faster.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Product showcase: ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training

Engaging training scenarios, plus robust phishing simulation and reporting capabilities. ESET is a market-leading cybersecurity provider, offering a comprehensive security platform for organizations throughout the world. To counter the complex attacks used by today’s cybercriminals, ESET uses a multi-faceted approach combining research and intelligence; malware detection and removal; and employee...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with McAfee, BlackBerry, Symantec, OneNeck IT Solutions

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market" Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cybersecurity Consulting Services market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessthepaypers.com

1LINK, Cydea Tech and Skurio launch cybersecurity solution in Pakistan

UK-based digital risk protection company Skurio has announced the roll out of its new collaborative cyber threat intelligence solution in Pakistan in partnership with 1LINK and CydeaTech. 1TIP, a threat intelligence platform designed to promote better detection of data breaches and external cyber threats is now live with an initial...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Electronic IDentification HelloID builds any digital onboarding process within hours

Electronic IDentification launches HelloID, a solution aimed mainly at the financial and governmental sectors, which allows to build any digital onboarding process in hours. Given the importance of customer onboarding in highly regulated environments, HelloID is a game changer for the eTrust industry through a unique and disruptive technology. A solution that enables financial sector companies and governments to reduce their time to market from months to hours, improving their conversion and reducing their acquisition costs in full compliance with eIDAS regulation across the European Union.

Comments / 0

Community Policy