Thales offers cybersecurity solutions and services to secure connected cars
Car manufacturers require reliable connectivity and cybersecurity solutions to bring more convenience and secure services for drivers, passengers and automotive players. To build securely connected solutions and meet the requirements of new regulations such as UNECE WP29 , car makers can rely on Thales. With more than 20 years’ experience in automotive connectivity and cybersecurity, Thales is supporting them in the delivery of the trusted car of the future.www.helpnetsecurity.com
