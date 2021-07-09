Police searching for ‘violent offender’ wanted for attempted rape, assault

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a “violent offender who is wanted for attempted rape and assault.”

Investigators said Ozell Austin, 58, is described as being 5 feet 11, inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a graying beard.

He is wanted for a June 28 assault on a woman on the North Shore. Austin is known to frequent the Northside and Uptown areas.

If you have any information, you’re urged to not approach him and call 911.

