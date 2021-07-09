Cancel
Denver, CO

Amber Alert discontinued after 1-year-old, 3-month-old found safe

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rn7BK_0ardM9W700

Editor's note: The children's names were removed from this article after they were found.

DENVER — Two Native American children who were the subject of an Amber Alert out of the Navajo Nation were located and are safe, police say.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Thursday for a 1-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy last seen in Dolores, Colorado.

The 1-year-old and 3-month-old were last seen with Brandon Begay, 35, in the Dolores area at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Navajo Police Department later confirmed Begay is the children's father.

The 1-year-old was described as 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, Native American, with black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing a spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans. The 3-month-old was described as 1 foot tall, 15 pounds, Native American, with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect, Begay, was described as 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, Native American, with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a brown over white 2005 Ford F250 with an unknown Arizona temporary tag.

The children's mother reported them missing, saying they were taken from their home 15 miles north of Aneth store in Aneth, Utah.

The Amber Alert was deactivated at 3:04 a.m. Friday after the children were found safe in a remote area south of Dolores around 2 a.m. Begay was with the children, who were not harmed.

The Navajo Department of Emergency Management used cellphone tracking, which led authorities to Dolores. When authorities located the suspect's vehicle, he fled with the children before they were all found. He was arrested.

The children were reunited with their mother and family in Cortez.

Comments / 1

