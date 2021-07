Backblaze is introducing version 8.0 of its desktop app that contains many improvements for macOS users who are using the service to backup all of their data. Backblaze remains one of my most trusted services, and I would need to be in a pretty bad financial situation to cancel it. For just $6 per month, I keep my Mac backed up, so I know that even if something happened to my Mac and my Time Machine drive, I’d still have a copy of all of my data that’s not in iCloud. I also look at Backblaze as a backup of my iCloud data that’s only 1-way sync.