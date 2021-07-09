Two people are dead, including gunman, and woman is injured after shooting at aquarium in Houston

Two men are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting at a restaurant in downtown Houston, cops said on Thursday.

A woman was also injured with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital where she is in stable condition.

The shooting happened at the entertainment and dining complex Downtown Aquarium around 8:10 p.m., officials with the Houston Police Department said.

Matt Slinkard, an executive chief with the Houston Police Department, said during a press conference that the suspect had 'committed suicide with one self-inflicted gunshot wound.'

The male victim appeared to be having dinner with the female victim when the shots rang out, Slinkard said, Officers who responded found the victims in the bar area on the second floor of the restaurant.

A heavy police presence was seen outside of the Downtown Aquarium complex after the shooting

Slinkard said that the restaurant was not crowded at the time of the 'horribly tragic incident'

'That deceased male and the female appeared to be having dinner at the the bar. It appears that possibly they were finishing out their dinner and closing out their tab,' Slinkard said.

'There was another male at the bar that was deceased at the scene and that is our suspect in this case.'

He said that it does not appear that the suspect and the victims were together at the restaurant.

'It appears that the male and female at one end of the bar were not with this suspect. The suspect was sitting at the other end of the bar,' Slinkard said.

Cops have reviewed footage from inside the restaurant that shows the suspect get up from his seat 'in a very quick manner.'

The suspect then went around the bar to the area where the victims were dining when he 'immediately started firing rounds.'

The suspect then 'immediately committed suicide with one self-inflicted gunshot wound.'

Slinkard said he does not know the relationship between the suspect and the victims, which he reiterated when asked by a reporter if the shooting was an apparent love-triangle.

'I do not know the relationship of these parties or if one existed at all. From our preliminary look at footage, it does not appear like they were together like I said,' he said.

He said that the theory it was a love triangle 'would not be a theory I think that would hold right now.'

The Downtown Aquarium complex is pictured in a Google Street View image

Downtown Aquarium is a 500,000 gallon aquarium and entertainment venue including a full-service restaurant, an upscale bar, a ballroom, and amusement rides

‘This is the type of situation that should make us all pause, send out as many prayers as we can for all the families – for all the lives – that will be effected by such a tragic incident like this,' he said.

The names of the people involved in the shooting have not been released and their relationships to each other were not immediately clear.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Downtown Aquarium for more information and additional comment.

According to its website, Downtown Aquarium is a 500,000 gallon aquarium and entertainment venue including a full-service restaurant, an upscale bar, a ballroom, and amusement rides.

On Thursday, Houston Police also responded to a string of violent crimes including another shooting in the 2700 Block of Elmside Drive.

Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, cops said on Twitter.

In yet another shooting, a 15-year-old boy was driven to a fire station with gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive, the Houston Police Department said on Twitter.

Cops are still searching for the suspect in that shooting, said to be another teenage boy, cops said on Twitter.