Summer Benefit Concert for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
Shreveport, LA – Local musician, Chuck Jones, will conduct a Summer Music Benefit Concert on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Red River Brewpub in Shreveport from 6pm to 10pm. Admission is free and is a smoke free environment. Concert goers are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items to be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. The event will feature multiple bands, raffles, giveaways and limited munchies.www.iberianet.com
