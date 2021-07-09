Obituary: Dennis Parkinson

Denny Parkinson, 68, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. Denny was born in Pennsylvania, moved to Vermilion OH, then made his way out west and landed in Colorado, a place he truly called home. Denny was not a man who defined himself by what he did, instead he defined himself by the friends he made and the experiences he had in his journey of life. It was in this journey that Denny became a skilled and successful foot surgeon. Deciding that medicine was not truly what he wanted to do in life, he moved on, transferring his talent for feet to the ski industry. After stops at a few other ski shops Denny landed at Precision Ski in Frisco CO, where he spent 20+ years helping clients from across the country have the best ski day in their lives, fitting all the hard to fit people and allowing them to ski pain free!