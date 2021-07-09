Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, CO

Obituary: Dennis Parkinson

Summit Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenny Parkinson, 68, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. Denny was born in Pennsylvania, moved to Vermilion OH, then made his way out west and landed in Colorado, a place he truly called home. Denny was not a man who defined himself by what he did, instead he defined himself by the friends he made and the experiences he had in his journey of life. It was in this journey that Denny became a skilled and successful foot surgeon. Deciding that medicine was not truly what he wanted to do in life, he moved on, transferring his talent for feet to the ski industry. After stops at a few other ski shops Denny landed at Precision Ski in Frisco CO, where he spent 20+ years helping clients from across the country have the best ski day in their lives, fitting all the hard to fit people and allowing them to ski pain free!

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Vermilion Oh#Sportster#Erie Pa#The Audubon Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A man from Florida who waved a "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the Senate chamber on January 6 has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month, is the first Capitol riot defendant sentenced for a felony charge. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy