Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Latino Instagram Looks To Find Out ‘Who Killed Gabriela De Haro-Perez’

By Cristal Mesa
Posted by 
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last photo Gabriela De Haro-Perez posted to her Instagram is hardly an indication of the short life that came to her. Shared to her social media page nearly 28 weeks ago, the post celebrates De Haro-Perez’s husband. “This man has grown so much this year, and I am so glad I get to experience this life with him. 2020 wasn’t the easiest but it was full of lessons and more importantly growth. So proud of you and I cannot wait to celebrate more accomplishments and live more life with you!” She wrote at the time.

wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
City
West Covina, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
West Covina, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gang Violence#Murder#Latino#South Hills High School#Abc 7#Eyewitness News#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
@wearemitu

Watch the Stunning Footage Of Dolores Lopez Rescuing Her 5-Year-Old Son From a Kidnapper’s Car

Screenshot via YouTube; Screenshot via Crime Stoppers. On Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle in connection to an almost-kidnapping that has captured the attention of the nation. The stunning footage of the attempted kidnapping went viral over the weekend. Not just for shock factor of seeing someone trying to steal a child, but for the courageous actions of the mother, 45-year-old Dolores Diaz Lopez.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
@wearemitu

New Map Shows The Diversity Of Indigenous Languages Spoken Across Los Angeles

Los Angeles may be located on unceded Tonvga lands but the city is home to dozens of other Indigenous languages with origins from across Mexico and Latin America. All too often Indigeneity is erased in the im/migrant narrative of the United States, including in Los Angeles. Thanks to a recent partnership between UCLA and CIELO, a local organization whose Spanish acronym stands for Indigenous Communities in Leadership, we now have clearer data on just which native languages are spoken across Southern California.
DrinksPosted by
@wearemitu

El Pox: The Ancient Liquor Used By Mayans To Visit The Underworld Is Popping Up In Bars Around The U.S.

As tequila’s more mature cousin – mezcal– continues to gain popularity around the world (popping up in bars from Portland to Melbourne), another Mexican liquor with ancient roots is starting to get its mainstream recognition. Pox is a centuries-old Mexican liquor produced in the mountains of Chiapas and it only just recently gained permission to be produced outside the state.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
@wearemitu

9 Super Talented Latina Photographers To Light Up Your Instagram Page

With Fall on the horizons it’s time to dust off the the old and bring in the new! Of course, while this might mean setting our sights on daily aspects of our life: work, relationships, and exercise routines, this also extends to Instagram! We all know that a great scroll on Instagram can make the difference between a good day and a bad one, and with that we’re focusing on Latina photographers of Instagram capable of lighting up our pages.
MusicPosted by
@wearemitu

Nu Music Fridays: Maluma, Nicki Nicole, Grupo Firme and More New Releases

Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and more countries present in this week’s Nu Music Fridays round-up for the week of Friday July 9th. Maluma comes back with sobering thoughts on “Sobrio”, Nicki Nicole and Delaossa sing about heartbreak in “Me Has Dejado”, Grupo Firme gets their drinks up with Mariachi and Reggaeton in “Un Tequila” and more releases below.
MusicPosted by
@wearemitu

Bad Bunny Drops ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Song “De Museo”

Bad Bunny released his new single “De Museo” on July 6. The Puerto Rican superstar wrote the song for the box office-topping movie Fast & Furious 9. The Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack was released on June 18 without Bad Bunny’s song. Fans who watched the movie in theaters caught a piece of his song “De Museo” in the credits of the movie. Following leaks of the track, Bad Bunny decided to release it officially on July 6.
Public SafetyPosted by
@wearemitu

Former Police Sergeant Pleads Guilty To Killing His Librarian Wife Of Over 30 Years, Belinda Hernandez

Courtesy: Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office/Shadycrest Elementary. In March of 2019, Christina Foos found her mother, 52-year-old Belinda Hernandez, dead from multiple gunshot wounds in her home in Houston, Texas. Later that day, police arrested Foos’ father, 56-year-old Hilario Hernandez, for the murder of his wife Belinda. Mr. Hernandez had fled to a town on the Texas-Mexico border.
TV SeriesPosted by
@wearemitu

Netflix’s ‘Somos.’ Tells The Story Of A Mexican Border Town Devastated By Cartel Violence

In March 2011, armed members of the Zetas cartel began pouring into Allende, Coahuila, Mexico looking to exact revenge. What followed was weeks of cartel members kidnapping and killing dozen, maybe hundreds, of men, women, and children. The reason for the savage assault was an operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration that went wrong gambling the lives of those in this Mexican town.
SocietyPosted by
@wearemitu

This White Person Claims They’re ‘Transracial’ After Eye Surgery

Just when we thought the world couldn’t get any crazier, another white person is claiming to be “transracial.”. White influencer Oli London of Great Britain has gone public with their claims that they are “transracial,” an identity that garnered worldwide media attention in 2015 thanks to Rachel Dolezal. For years, the former leader of the NAACP’s Spokane branch successfully passed as a Black woman despite being born white.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
@wearemitu

These Stunning Latina-Made Planters Will Level-Up Your Indoor Jungle

In the age of stay-at-home orders, it’s likely that you’ve created an indoor jungle for your at-home office and you’re now a plant mami. And like any good mother, we want to create a nurturing (and kickass) home for our plant babies. If you’re currently scouting for status planters, we’ve got you covered. From design-minded people hoping to house their fiddle-leaf fig in uniquely shaped pots to eccentrics looking to freshen up dull rooms with colorful vases, there are countless stand-out pieces that satisfy a variety of tastes. Below, we put together a list of our favorite Latina ceramicists and artists designing gorgeous functional décor for your plantitas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy