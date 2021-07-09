Latino Instagram Looks To Find Out ‘Who Killed Gabriela De Haro-Perez’

The last photo Gabriela De Haro-Perez posted to her Instagram is hardly an indication of the short life that came to her. Shared to her social media page nearly 28 weeks ago, the post celebrates De Haro-Perez’s husband. “This man has grown so much this year, and I am so glad I get to experience this life with him. 2020 wasn’t the easiest but it was full of lessons and more importantly growth. So proud of you and I cannot wait to celebrate more accomplishments and live more life with you!” She wrote at the time.