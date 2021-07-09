Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, CA

Police seek man who hit Asian runner, made racist remarks on Stevens Creek Trail

By Kevin Forestieri
Mountain View Voice
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly struck an Asian runner on Stevens Creek Trail on Wednesday and making a "racially charged" statement. The victim told police he was jogging southbound on Stevens Creek Trail near Evelyn Avenue around 9:20 a.m. when another man approached him from behind and slapped him on the back of the head, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

www.mv-voice.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.

Comments / 7

Community Policy