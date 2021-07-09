Police seek man who hit Asian runner, made racist remarks on Stevens Creek Trail
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly struck an Asian runner on Stevens Creek Trail on Wednesday and making a "racially charged" statement. The victim told police he was jogging southbound on Stevens Creek Trail near Evelyn Avenue around 9:20 a.m. when another man approached him from behind and slapped him on the back of the head, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.www.mv-voice.com
