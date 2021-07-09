Cancel
Lexington, KY

UK Baseball adds Nick Ammirati as new volunteer assistant coach

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disastrous start to the offseason, Kentucky Baseball is pumping life back into the program. On Thursday afternoon, UK Athletics announced that Nick Ammirati, a former Southern Miss assistant coach, has joined the Wildcat staff as a volunteer assistant. Ammirati and Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione have a history that dates back to 2013 when Ammirati was the starting catcher on Mississippi State’s College World Series runner-up squad and Mingione was an assistant coach.

