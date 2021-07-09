Community HOPE Saturdays to give rental assistance Support

The Metropolitan Action Commission (MAC) HOPE program will be hosting community rental assistance support fairs at area community centers every Saturday in July.

The HOPE program is Davidson County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. HOPE covers the cost of past due rent up to 12 months in arrears to Davidson County residents impacted by COVID-19.

Support fairs will begin this Saturday, July 10 at the Southeast Community Center and Hermitage Community Center.

Davidson County applicants will be able to bring items that need to be uploaded to their existing HOPE applications, check the status or get help with beginning their request for assistance.

The Metro Action Community HOPE weekends and locations are listed below:

Saturday, July 10

Southeast Community Center-Global Mall at the Crossings

5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway (8:30 am-11 am)

Hermitage Community 3720 James Kay Lane Center (10 am-1 pm)

Saturday, July 17

Hartman Park Community Center -2801 Tucker Road (8:30 am-11 am)

Saturday, July 24

Coleman Park Community Center -384 Thompson Lane (8:30 am-11 am)

Saturday, July 31

Hadley Park Community Center-1037 28th Avenue North (8:30 am-11 am)

Madison Park Community Center-550 North Dupont Rd, (8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Metro Action’s main office located at 800 2nd Avenue North will continue to operate on its extended schedule Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants can also reach the HOPE Call Center to leave their contact information for status updates at 615-862-RENT (7368). New applicants can continue to access the online portal.