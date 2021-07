For those keen on hunting down all of the starter Pokémon for the fifth anniversary of the Pokémon Go event, you want to make sure you’re also adding the Flying Pikachu to your collection. A Flying Pikachu has appeared before in previous events, but the Flying Pikachu for the fifth anniversary is a bit more special. It will have a distinct 5-shaped balloon on the front, showing you caught it for Pokémon Go’s fifth anniversary. There are multiple ways to capture this Pokémon, but for players who enjoy completing their collections, the big question is if this Flying Pikachu will have a shiny version.