Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

A life-sized sculpture of a mathematics professor from The University of Texas at Arlington is featured in an exhibit depicting female STEM professionals. Minerva Cordero, who is also the senior associate dean for research and graduate studies in the College of Science, is one of 122 women featured as 3D-printed statues in the #IfThenSheCan exhibit at NorthPark Center in Dallas. The collection, one of the largest exhibitions of statues of women ever assembled in one location, was created through a partnership between the American Association for the Advancement of Science and Lyda Hill Philanthropies.