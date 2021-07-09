Cancel
Advocacy

Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

By Meg Garner
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Nashville's largest banks is partnering with the National Urban League to launch a workforce development program throughout its footprint. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) announced in a release the new program will provide career counseling services and connect participants to career advancement credentialing and certification opportunities over the next two years. To fund it, the Cincinnati-based bank has given the Urban League $1 million.

