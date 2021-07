It’s one of the most anticipated indie games on the PlayStation 5 and PS4 by far, but you’ll be waiting a little longer to tango with Sifu, we’re afraid. The brawler, originally due out in 2021, is now targeting an early 2022 release window: “The COVID crisis and the subsequent lockdowns have been a huge challenge for everyone, and although we were lucky enough not to face the important revenue losses that many businesses have gone through, the situation did create some real challenges for us,” community manager Felix Garczynski explained on the PS Blog.