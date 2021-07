Title: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Pulse of the Ancients. Developer: Omega Force (Koei Tecmo) Platform: Nintendo Switch (reviewed on) Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity managed to do, in four days, what no other game in Koei Tecmo’s entire Warriors franchise has ever done: sell over three million copies. The instant success of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity prompted Nintendo and Omega Force to continue to support the title with some additional DLC content. The February 2021 Nintendo Direct confirmed that the game would get an “Expansion Pass,” later stating that two different waves of content would be included in the game’s $19.99 Expansion Pass.