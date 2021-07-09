Flood Warning issued for Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sumter The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in East Central Sumter County in central Florida East Central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 1015 PM EDT Sunday. * At 1026 PM EDT, Heavy rain that fell due to Hurricane Elsa has caused the Little Withlacoochee River to rise out of its banks. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Sumter and East Central Hernando Counties