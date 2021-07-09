Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 825 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Chance, or 25 miles northwest of Faith, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Perkins County, approximately 10 miles west of Highway 73, north of US Highway 212. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH