Orcutt, CA

Orcutt brewery and restaurant thriving this hot summer

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 11 days ago
ORCUTT, Calif. - Blast 825 Brewery is a local spot in Orcutt that continues to have lines flood out of the doors.

Compared to last summer, the brewery is seeing a substantial difference of success, according to front house manager Ashley Cabigon.

“We’re doing triple what we were doing at that time and everybody is a lot happier. Everyone can see each other, hangout inside or outside. It’s just nice to be able to do things.”

The brewery serves 30 different beers from local distilleries and companies.

It is also a place to beat the continued wave of heat hitting the Central Coast, but it isn't stopping people from enjoying their drinks and dinner on the patio.

The patio at Blast has become a cemented part of the brewery after incorporating it during the pandemic.

“The patio is a thing to stay. If you’re a business, you need to have a patio. I think people will feel a lot more comfortable sitting outside right now and moving forward," says front house manager Rick Pike.

The post Orcutt brewery and restaurant thriving this hot summer appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Santa Barbara, CA
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
