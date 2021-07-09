Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

By BEN NUCKOLS
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126li5_0ardIldW00

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — (AP) — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress.

The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history.

Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day. She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play some day in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Zaila twirled and leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

Only one word gave her any real trouble, “nepeta,” a genus of Old World mints, and she jumped even higher when she got that one right than she did when she took the trophy.

Chaitra Thummala, a 12-year-old from Frisco, Texas, was runner-up. Both Zaila and Chaitra are coached by Cole Shafer-Ray, a 20-year-old Yale student who was the 2015 Scripps runner-up.

The only previous Black winner of the bee was Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Zaila also breaks a streak dating back to 2008 during which at least one champion or co-champion was of South Asian descent.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
52K+
Followers
55K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Sports
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Louisiana State
City
Lake Buena Vista, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avant Garde#Jamaica#Ap#Greek#African American#Australian#Old World#Yale#South Asian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

Total COVID-19 cases rise to 71 at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — (AP) — An American gymnast and a Czech beach volleyball player were added to the tally Tuesday of people accredited for the Tokyo Olympics who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month. Tokyo Olympics organizers said 71 people have now tested positive. The total includes 31 people among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy