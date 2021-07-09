Cancel
Altoona, IA

Police report shows Adventureland response

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A police incident report on a fatal accident at Adventureland indicates a lack of awareness and delays in the emergency response at the amusement park. The Altoona Police report, first obtained by KCCI, says management and staff were unaware of the emergency until after police began to respond to the park. That included off-duty police officers who were at the park who had to ask dispatch for details because “the extra duty APD officers and Adventureland security have not been made aware of an incident at Adventureland.”

