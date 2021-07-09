John D. Leonard Sr., 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. John was born October 13, 1940 in Niles, OH, a son to Joseph and Kathryn (McMenamy) Leonard. He was a 1958 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. He worked as a skilled tradesman for both the union and then Packard Electric, retiring in 2008. John was a parishioner of St. Rose Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Girard.