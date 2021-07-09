John D. Leonard Sr.
John D. Leonard Sr., 80, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. John was born October 13, 1940 in Niles, OH, a son to Joseph and Kathryn (McMenamy) Leonard. He was a 1958 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. He worked as a skilled tradesman for both the union and then Packard Electric, retiring in 2008. John was a parishioner of St. Rose Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Girard.www.record-courier.com
