Our View: Improvements to grid must be high priority

Leader-Telegram
 15 days ago

How Americans use and receive electricity is changing. Unfortunately, the power grid that distributes electricity isn’t keeping pace. In February, we saw the massive outages in Texas when unusually cold temperatures drove up demand. Earlier this month the northwestern part of the country saw outages as record heat scorched the area. The latter was exacerbated by the fact many people in that region never had air conditioners installed. Sales spiked, ensuring that the next heat wave will be accompanied by even more demand on the power system.

