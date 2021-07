A brand new food truck park that aims to showcase Houston’s black-owned mobile eateries will open this weekend just south of NRG Stadium. Houston Grub Park, a project from the Black Service Chamber, will open this Saturday, July 24, at 4 p.m. The park will be located at 1615 South Loop West, just south of the Loop from NRG Park and the Astrodome. BSC is an organization that helps highlight and promote Black business owners in Houston. The group is also behind Hungry for the Culture, a smartphone app that acts as a global database for Black-owned restaurants.