Marysville, CA

Marysville cannabis dispensaries co-host blood drive

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 11 days ago

A blood drive was recently held at a cannabis dispensary in Marysville as part of an ongoing campaign by Perfect Union to save 420 lives in communities they serve by the end of the year.

Enough blood was donated during the June event to save 28 lives, according to a press release, and a similar event held by the company in Sacramento in May received enough donations to save another 60 lives. Perfect Union is planning to host another blood drive this August in Sacramento.

“We take our health care worker designation seriously, and we are committed to keeping our customers and communities healthy and thriving,” said Perfect Union CEO David Spradlin in a press release. “An American needs blood every two seconds, and one pint can save up to three lives. The simple act of giving blood can literally move life forward, and we’re proud to help ensure Marysville has an ample supply.”

Perfect Union co-hosted the event with and at Wild Seed Wellness — 1109 Chestnut St., Marysville. Vitalant, the nation’s largest nonprofit blood services provider, partnered with the dispensary on the drive.

“Perfect Union’s generous support will help ensure lifesaving blood is available when it is needed,” said Vitalant Coordinator Robin Carter in a press release. “Through their donation, Marysville residents can also find out if they have COVID-19 antibodies. If a donation is antibody positive, we can produce convalescent plasma to help COVID patients, and the remaining blood components will help other patients with serious medical conditions.”

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
