Live Oak at risk of shutting down

The city of Live Oak is at risk of shutting down non-essential operations next week after city council members failed to pass a 2021/22 budget on time.

City Manager Aaron Palmer said if a budget, or a temporary budget known as a continuing resolution, is not passed by the council by midnight, July 14, the city will shut down.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the budget vote was 2-2 on whether to pass the budget and 2-2 regarding a three-month continuing resolution (a deciding vote could not be cast due to a vacancy on the council). Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilman Bob Woten voted yes and councilmembers J.R. Thiara and Lakhvir Ghag voted no.

“I’m very upset,” Woten said Thursday.

A city shutdown would mean only essential services would be available. City hall would be closed, along with the Parks and Recreation Department, the public pool would be closed, and residents would not be able to come to city hall to pay bills, according to Palmer.

On June 29, the council unanimously approved a 14-day continuing resolution after failing to pass the budget and a three-month resolution. At that meeting, both proposals failed to pass with votes of 2-2 with voting along the same lines as this week.

“They (Ghag and Thiara) have personal things that are interfering with their ability to do what’s right for the city,” Woten said.

Palmer said a special meeting would have to be called before July 14 to try and pass the budget. The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for July 21, but city staff is awaiting information from the city attorney about how a meeting would take place without staff present, in the event the city does shut down.

“We will be working to get a budget that the other council members will approve,” Woten said. “They (Thiara and Ghag) are working with the city finance director so that we can satisfy all their concerns about the budget.”

Ghag said if the budget process had started in early January the city would not be in this situation. He said he supported the two-week extension to keep the city going but that the Fourth of July holiday weekend delayed things and nothing changed between June 29 and July 7.

“We are in this last minute situation because of the incompetence of the top management of city staff,” Ghag said in an email Thursday.

He said a major issue is the over misallocation of payroll charged against and paid out of the water and sewer enterprises. Ghag said he asked for an additional one-month extension for more time to come to an agreement.

“I do not believe in shutting down the city,” Ghag said. “I have done my best to keep it going while wanting to make sure this budget and other important issues are dealt with in a timely manner.”

The other issue Ghag has is that other council members pass resolutions but don’t understand what they are passing.

“They violate a resolution themselves that they voted for,” Ghag said. “Council members refuse to review consultant agreements and solicit new bids as the contracts come due and even the grand jury listed that as a negative finding. The accounting company changed ownership over two years ago and council was never informed until it was time to renew the contract.”

Ghag said accounts payable were taken off the agenda more than a year ago so questions could not be asked in open meetings.

Woten said instead of passing a 14-day resolution, he and Santana wanted to pass a three-month resolution that would have been identical to the budget passed last year to give more time for disagreements about the 2021/2022 to be resolved.

He said Thiara has made things difficult for the city for some time. Woten described Thiara as disrespectful to staff and other city council members.

“I don’t understand his (Thiara) actions. He has a long history of being very hard to get along with,” Woten said.

In November 2020, the city council adopted a resolution censuring Thiara. Since August 2019, Thiara has not been allowed on city property where there are employees. He has only been allowed to attend agendized, published council meetings and is not allowed to communicate with any city employee except for the city manager, according to Appeal archives.

Thiara said the claims brought against him are from anonymous sources. He stated he has yet to be informed of any cause or charges filed against him. He characterized the city’s release of the workplace investigation as an attempt to embarrass him, according to Appeal archives.

On Thursday, Thiara said he met with the finance director and city manager this week and eliminated a series of budget items that do not exist but are listed in the budget. He said he and taxpayers have uncovered more than $1 million in financial and accounting errors.

“The last two years I have witnessed a block of three council members passing budgets at the last hour with errors in them as directed by the city staff,” Thiara said in an email. “This is not living up to the sworn oath I took to put and protect the interests of the taxpayers and residents first and foremost, especially when it comes to their hard earned money, especially now more than ever during COVID recovery.”

The city has paid all its bills and fire and police services are done for Live Oak by contract. City services such as the pool, soccer leagues and other activities will be put on standstill if no budget is passed by midnight July 14, according to Woten.