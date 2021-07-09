Cancel
Wamego, KS

Authorities seek information following weekend shooting near Wamego

By Brandon Peoples
1350kman.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating after shots were fired early Sunday morning, west of Wamego. According to a release from Sheriff Shane Jager, a 911 call came in just after midnight referencing shots being fired into an occupied vehicle on Highway 24 near Bluebird Road. Upon investigation, deputies determined several individuals were in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck when it was shot at by another vehicle. No injuries were reported. It’s believed the other vehicle continued westbound on Highway 24 toward Manhattan.

