Authorities seek information following weekend shooting near Wamego

Authorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating after shots were fired early Sunday morning, west of Wamego. According to a release from Sheriff Shane Jager, a 911 call came in just after midnight referencing shots being fired into an occupied vehicle on Highway 24 near Bluebird Road. Upon investigation, deputies determined several individuals were in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck when it was shot at by another vehicle. No injuries were reported. It’s believed the other vehicle continued westbound on Highway 24 toward Manhattan.