Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Some Animals in Madison and Milwaukee Zoos Getting Experimental COVID Vaccine

cwbradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) Some animals at the zoos in Madison and Milwaukee will receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Animals susceptible to respiratory disease are expected to be inoculated with the vaccine authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture by late July. No COVID-19 infections have been found in animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo or the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, but some of the big cats at the Bronx Zoo became sick when the pandemic was peaking in New York City.

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Animals#The Bronx Zoo#Ap#The Henry Vilas Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Health
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy