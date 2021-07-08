Neighbors wonder if someone planned second midtown Krispy Kreme fire

ATLANTA — Neighbors around the iconic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Ave. are wondering if a second fire is less than six months is also an act of arson.

Business owners in the area are glad the fire didn’t spread but are concerned that people may be targeting the landmark.

The business was in the process of rebuilding so it could reopen after a fire in February that was ruled arson. After a second fire, that reopening has been pushed back even further.

The smoke has cleared, but questions about whether a second act of arson has taken place. The official cause of the fire has not been released.

Reginald Hill owns Playmakers Barbershop near the Krispy Kreme in midtown, and says it has been surreal without it open.

“I’ve been here, you know, 17 years. So you know, that’s our favorite spot. It’s some good hot doughnuts,” he told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

Fire investigators have a $10,000 reward out for information on a suspect.

Bernie Coaxum, who manages the nearby Nancy’s Chicago Pizza, thinks this second fire is suspicious.

“So this, again, I think was an opportunity...This fire was set by somebody,” he said.

He says all the fire trucks and closed roads affected his business Wednesday afternoon, but is thankful his building wasn’t damaged by the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the Krispy Kreme at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

