The Czech Republic’s 20-year-old star Eliska Adamovska has given us highlights and spectacular moments at previous World Cups (see her phenomenal poise while down climbing at Chamonix). But at this weekend’s Lead World Cup in Briançon, France, she took things to a whole new level. Situated comfortably in the women’s Top 10 after the qualification round, she was one of the five competitors to reach the top of the women’s semi-final route—which commentator Oscar Baudrand called “great redemption” for getting a top at the previous weekend’s World Cup negated when it was determined that Adamovska had timed out.)