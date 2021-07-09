Todd Dulaney Launches DulaneylandViveMusic, A New Production Company For Aspiring Artist

Todd Dulaney’s Dulaneyland and Vive Music has partnered to create a campaign for emerging artist. With their On Demand Production services they can provide song production, creative, marketing, distribution, and coaching for only $1500!!! He posted on his instagram page: Stop sitting on your ideas! Ready to have on demand production and music services even if you’re just getting started? @dulaneylandvivemusic was created to help YOU get your career started with the help of top industry professionals.”