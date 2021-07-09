Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Real Faith Is More Than Just Believing
Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 2:19-20 Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about acting on your faith. It’s a good thing to believe. But believing isn’t enough. James 2:20 tells us we have to act on what we believe. Our life should reflect what we believe. Otherwise, faith without works is dead! Check out what he said:praisedc.com
