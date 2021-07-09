Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Real Faith Is More Than Just Believing

By Cheryl Jackson
praisedc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from a familiar scripture, James 2:19-20 Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? In this scripture, Rick Warren talks about acting on your faith. It’s a good thing to believe. But believing isn’t enough. James 2:20 tells us we have to act on what we believe. Our life should reflect what we believe. Otherwise, faith without works is dead! Check out what he said:

praisedc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Rick Warren
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddleback Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
ReligionWatertown Daily Times

Why go to church?

The pandemic changed many things about our lives. One of the things it changed is the way we worship. During the quarantine, many churches went online, so that their members could continue to “worship.” This led some to wonder why they should ever bother with going back to church. After all, isn’t it much more enjoyable to stream the service on your smart device while you sit in your pj’s on your favorite recliner with a cup of coffee in your hand?
Tucson, AZtucson.com

In the face of guilt, shame or sin, do not hide from God

In the opening moments of the Bible, we read about the first humans — Adam and Eve. They were God’s creative masterpieces being perfect in every way. He made them with three intentions: to love them personally, for them to fill the Earth with people, and for them to take care of the Earth He had just created.
catholic-daily-reflections.com

The Pursuit of God’s Wisdom

At the judgment the queen of the south will arise with this generation and condemn it, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and there is something greater than Solomon here.” Matthew 12:42. In this passage, Jesus refers to the Queen of...
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: Love, truth and obedience

We are taking a look at the shortest books of the Bible. Second John precedes Third John in the Bible but follows it on the list of shortest books in the Bible. With 13 verses and one chapter, the second book of John has a few more words than Third John in the King James Version.
Religiontruthforlife.org

Download (Free) — “Preaching the Gospel: How to Proclaim Christ from All of Scripture”

The continuing challenge of preaching is to bring God’s divine content into the human context in which the message is delivered. For pastors, the key is to help their people understand that following death comes judgment and that the salvation God offers through Christ Jesus is the only deliverance from an eternal sentence. Pastors must make a clear, authoritative, and urgent appeal to their congregations to make contact with Jesus Christ from all of Scripture.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Essays on Faith: Someone else’s ‘tomatoes’ could change your life

Things are not always as they seem. Consider Charlie, who was mid-year in high school when he went to live with relatives in another state. Charlie’s great aunt and uncle didn’t ask any questions. They welcomed Charlie and enrolled him in school. He turned out to be a huge help, climbing step-stools and ladders for anything they couldn’t reach.
ReligionThe Spokesman-Review

That isn’t faith in God

Every time I read another article (“Windows smashed at Valley Planned Parenthood,” July 6) about the antics of The Church at Planned Parenthood or a vandal, I wonder at their lack of faith in God and quiet prayer. Why don’t they just be still and know that God will take care of the problem, if they’re really believers?
ReligionHaxtun-Fleming Herald

Fearless Faith

It was a box that could only have come from a shop overflowing with decades of “I may need that someday.” It’s not a bad mindset to have if we are going to learn to caretake our only planet a little better than we have in the past. Reduce, reuse, and recycle has become the mantra of younger and wiser generations who have inherited a boat load of problems foisted on them by us.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Finding Faith: Looking at life through the right lens

In much the same way an optometrist can offer us a lens to improve our sight, God offers us a lens that can fix our spiritual vision — the vision we need to view life correctly. A lens… the lens of faith per se. Often when we think about faith,...
ReligionNorwalk Hour

Faith Matters: 'Together' gained more meaning during pandemic times

“We’re all in this together” has become our rallying cry for these pandemic months, even as we isolated ourselves from one another. Togetherness doesn’t require physical presence. To be together may be recognition of with whom we share a moment in time, a particular experience, conversation, or even memory. The...
ReligionCourier-Times

Faith Perspective: “Why God Doesn’t Answer My Prayers”

There’s a great Old Testament story in Daniel chapter 10 that begins with Daniel praying about a matter for “three full weeks.” (Daniel 10:1-2) Isn’t that a long time to pray? If God doesn’t answer prayer, why tell us to pray? There are so many Scriptures advising us to pray: 2 Chronicles 7:14; Jeremiah 33:3; Mark 1:35; Matthew 6:5-7,16-17; Philippians 4:6. Paul even suggested we should “pray without ceasing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:17)
ReligionWesterly Sun

Practicing Faith: The secret to a joy-filled life

Where do you find joy? Do you remember the Sunday School song, "I've got the joy, joy, joy, joy down in my heart?" Every verse got a little faster and harder. It was fun to sing. You couldn't help but have a smile on your face as you sang about that deep abiding joy that comes from knowing the Lord.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Hearts in Touch: Don’t bring damage to those around you

I’m awake early every morning, and as soon as I finish a one-hour walk/therapy session with a group of friends I’m carrying a cup of coffee around my house. Although I think I’m careful, I’ve occasionally spilled the cup. It’s not a major concern. The only things that can come from my cup are what I’ve put into it – coffee and a little milk. My clothes, floor, and even furniture have all survived a spill and no damage was done. If I’ve put nothing harmful into the cup, nothing harmful can come out of it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy