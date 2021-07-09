Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 7.8.21

*Steve Maclin defeated Suicide in an intense match on BTI. *Callis verbally attacks Callihan, as he and Omega prepare for the Slammiversary contract signing tonight. Jake doesn’t show patience as he manhandles Myers all throughout the ringside area. Back in the ring, Jake sends Myers overboard with a clothesline. Myers trips him on the apron, showing his craftiness. Myers hits a suplex on the ramp and gains control in the ring. Beale strikes from the outside while Myers distracts ref Brandon Tolle. Jake smashes Myers with hammering blows and a sit-out bomb for a near fall. Great flurry of moves. Myers strikes back with a thrust kick and DDT. Myers tosses Jake and follows up with an elbow drop for a near fall. They go back and forth before Jake nails a Black Hole Slam to defeat Myers. Myers grabs the mic afterwards as a diversion for Beale to attack him. Matt Cardona’s music hits as he floors Myers and Beale.