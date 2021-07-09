Cancel
South Korean toilet turns excrement into power and digital currency

Agriculture Online
 11 days ago

ULSAN, South Korea, July 9 (Reuters) - Using a toilet can pay for your coffee or buy you bananas at a university in South Korea, where human waste is being used to help power a building. Cho Jae-weon, an urban and environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of...

www.agriculture.com

A professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology created the Bee-Vi toilet to save water. Professor Cho Jae-weon, an urban and environmental engineering professor, designed this eco-friendly toilet that puts waste to good use. It saves water by sending the excrement to an underground tank where it’s broken down for methane, which is then used as an energy source for a campus building to power a gas stove, hot water heater, and a solid oxide fuel cell, which produces electricity.

