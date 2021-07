Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have suffered substantial losses over the past week, dragging the broader crypto market deeper into the sea of red. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has slid down by nearly 10% over the last seven days–from the levels above $34,000 last Monday to the current $31,033, according to data from CoinGecko. In the same period, Ethereum (ETH) fell from $2,140 to $1,822 today–a decline of more than 14%.