July 8: Plumas announces 9 new cases
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 8, that there are nine new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays — but since Monday was a holiday, this is the first report since last Thursday, July 1. At that time, Public Health reported three cases — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola) and two from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor).www.plumasnews.com
