Plumas County, CA

July 8: Plumas announces 9 new cases

By Editor
Plumas County News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 8, that there are nine new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays — but since Monday was a holiday, this is the first report since last Thursday, July 1. At that time, Public Health reported three cases — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola) and two from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor).

