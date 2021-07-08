Cancel
Food Safety

Lifted Boil Water Advisory

By News Staff
 14 days ago

The Division of Water has lifted the boil water advisory for the areas listed below. All tests taken were negative. The presence of harmful bacteria was/is not present. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our office at 270-789-3133 or after 4:30 PM at 270-465-5591. To: –New Lebanon...

