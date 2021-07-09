Cancel
GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

Agriculture Online
 11 days ago

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a decline of more than 10% this week on improved outlook for crops in the United States and Brazil. Soybeans and wheat are also set to finish lower this week. The most-active...

www.agriculture.com

* Chicago wheat up for fifth session * USDA report shows further decline in spring wheat conditions * Corn rises as U.S. crop rating misses consensus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed nearly 2% on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn rose, with a lower than expected weekly crop rating focusing attention back on dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being pressured by a slide in crude oil on Monday, with warm and dry weather forecast in northerly U.S. growing belts, raising supply concerns in the run-up to the oilseed's key summer growth period. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.9% at $7.11-1/4 a bushel at 1020 GMT, having earlier touched their highest since May 18 at $7.18. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 15%. The USDA had last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would shrink to its lowest in 33 years. Concern about harvest yields and quality in Europe and the Black Sea region also supported wheat prices. Kazakhstan plans to limit exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed and ban exports of rye for six months because of drought, a Kazakh government source told Reuters. Harvest estimates in Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, have been lowered after disappointing yields in southern Russia. In western Europe, a warm spell is allowing fields to dry out after heavy rain caused flooding in some regions, but concern remains over reduced grain quality for milling. CBOT corn was up 1.6% at $5.61-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were up 1.4% at $13.91-1/4. The USDA left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus for 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 point to 60%, in line with expectations. "Conditions are still much too dry, especially in the north and west of the Corn Belt," Commerzbank said in a note. The corn market is also assessing harvest progress in Brazil, where farmers are bringing in a second corn crop that has been hurt by drought and frost. Prices at 1020 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 711.25 13.50 1.93 640.50 11.05 CBOT corn 561.25 9.00 1.63 484.00 15.96 CBOT soy 1391.25 18.50 1.35 1311.00 6.12 Paris wheat Sep 216.50 2.25 1.05 192.50 12.47 Paris maize Aug 249.00 2.00 0.81 219.00 13.70 Paris rape Aug 535.25 2.25 0.42 418.25 27.97 WTI crude oil 66.32 -0.10 -0.15 48.52 36.69 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by David Goodman)
