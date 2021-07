Simone Biles is the greatest gymnast of all time, and not just because she is expected to leave Tokyo with the same number of medals she earned in Rio in 2016 (five: gold in the individual all-around, vault and floor, bronze in balance beam and gold in the team event). It’s how she’ll do it: “She could have done the exact same [routines] and still would’ve been able to win. But she’s truly trying to be better than herself every year,” says five-time Olympic gymnastics medalist turned commentator Nastia Liukin.