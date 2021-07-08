Forest closure order in effect on Beckwourth Fire Complex

The Dixie Fire was reported at more than 61,000 acres Tuesday morning, then it burned aggressively all day. Containment is still just 15%. The fire may have been started by PGE&E equipment on July 13th. The blaze is burning northeast of the Town of Paradise, where the 2018 Camp Fire that was started by PG&E equipment killed 85 people. Huge Pyrocumulous clouds have been forming every day and creating its own weather system, then when the column can no longer sustain the weight it collapses, creating extremely hazardous conditions for firefighters on the ground, as well as aircraft. 810 structures are threatened and two have been destroyed. Many evacuation orders and warnings are in effect, coordinated by the Butte, Plumas and Lassen County Sheriff’s Departments. A number of roads are closed, including a long stretch of Highway 70. The Dixie Fire is under unified command by both Cal-Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.