Beckwourth, CA

Forest closure order in effect on Beckwourth Fire Complex

By Editor
Plumas County News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlumas National Forest Supervisor Chris Carlton has issued a Forest Closure Order for the Beckwourth Fire Complex on the Beckwourth Ranger District. “I have decided to issue Emergency Fire Closure, Forest Order No. 05-11-01-21-11, to prohibit going into or being upon National Forest System Lands within the Beckwourth Fire Complex on the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest, as described in Exhibit A and shown on the attached map, Exhibit B. This Order will be in effect from July 8, 2021, through August 1, 2021,” Carlton said in a release today. “This Order is being implemented to provide for public safety during emergency circumstances related to ongoing wildfires and extreme fire danger.”

www.plumasnews.com

County
Plumas County, CA
City
Beckwourth, CA
Plumas County, CA
Local
Local
California Government
Beckwourth, CA
Government
#A Forest#Health And Safety#National Forest System
Beckwourth, CAPlumas County News

Beckwourth Complex at 100,531 acres, 68 percent containment

The morning of Thursday, July 15 brings news that the Beckwourth Complex has grown yet again, with morning numbers at 99,937 acres for the Sugar Fire and a reduction in overall containment to 68 percent. With the Dotta Fire at 594 acres, that brings this mornings’ total to 100,531 acres for the Beckwourth Complex.
Lassen County, CAcbslocal.com

Nearly Two Dozen Lassen County Homes Destroyed in Beckwourth Complex Fire

BECKWOURTH (AP/CBS13) – Fire officials report that approximately 20 homes were lost to a Northern California wildfire burning through bone-dry timber in Lassen County. Now considered the largest wildfire of the year in California, the Beckwourth Complex Fire — a combination of two lightning-caused fires burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe — showed no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: This Forest Supervisor gets it

The summer before the North Complex Fire I was critical of the former Plumas National Forest supervisor in my previous letter to the editor for refusing to ban open campfires fires. I reported my regular observations of unattended camp fires at the Red Bridge campsites. I cited the previous catastrophic fire in 1924 started by a campfire at the Nelson Creek Bridge that destroyed the Gold Rush landmark Pauly Hotel. I suggested that from July 1st until our first fall rains, that the campfire ban stay in effect and only propane stoves be used in our forests during that period. My warnings went unheeded.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Plumas National Forest expands closure area

Plumas National Forest Supervisor Chris Carlton announced today that he is expanding the forest closure order due to the Dixie Fire. “The Dixie Fire has exhibited extreme fire behavior and has grown to 60,000 acres,” he wrote in his decision. “This closure order is necessary to facilitate unimpeded ingress and egress for fire and other emergency responders as well as owners, lessees, and residents of land in the area — while limiting public exposure to fire danger and impaired visibility due to smoke.” The order takes place immediately. The closure map is shown below.
Politicskfgo.com

Forest Service expands closure order in Boundary Waters

ELY, Min. – Superior National Forest officials say they are expanding their closure order for the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness north of Ely because of the threat of wildfires burning across the Canadian border. The newly expanded order, which took effect Sunday, includes 12 more BWCA entry points...
EnvironmentFox40

Containment of Beckwourth Complex fires grows, weather still a concern

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Beckwourth Complex fires were 82% contained and have burned a combined 105,348 acres in the Plumas National Forest, firefighters said Monday. The U.S. Forest Service said the fires’ activity had calmed, describing it as “smoldering and creeping,” though wind and thunderstorms could threaten containment.
Facebookskyhinews.com

Sylvan Fire closure area reduced by Forest Service

The White River National Forest has reduced the Sylvan Fire Forest Closure as fire and firefighting activity lessens, but officials stress the need for the public to drive slowly and respect the continuing closures. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire had burned 3,792 acres – just less than 6 square...
Trinity County, CAtrinityjournal.com

Fire restrictions in effect on national forests

Fire-use restrictions have gone into effect for the Shasta-Trinity, Klamath and Six Rivers national forests. These restrictions are designed to help minimize the chances of human-caused wildland fires. This means:. ► Campfires are only allowed in open developed campgrounds (no permit required), designated fire-safe sites, and within wilderness areas. However, campfires...
Chiloquin, ORKlamath Falls News

Updated emergency fire closure in effect for Bootleg Fire

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The emergency closure for the Bootleg Fire area on the Fremont-Winema National Forest was expanded today due to increased fire activity and movement on the eastern and northern flanks. The fire is burning on the Chiloquin and Bly Ranger Districts. The closure area is on National Forest...
Plumas County, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

Wildfire updates: Firefighters report 70% containment on Beckwourth Complex’s Sugar Fire

Buoyed by better weather conditions, firefighters say they are gaining the upper hand over California’s largest wildfire and are increasing containment of fires across the state. Firefighters pushed containment of the Beckwourth Complex up beyond 70% Tuesday, marking significant progress over California’s largest wildfire so far this season. The Complex,...
Routt County, COCraig Daily Press

Muddy Slide Fire forest closure reduced

The forest closure around the Muddy Slide Fire was reduced Wednesday, opening up parts of the Routt National Forest east of Routt County Road 16 that had previously been closed because of the fire. Lynx Pass Campground, the Morrison-Divide Trail and several U.S. Forest Service roads remain closed, but others...
Plumas County, CAFox40

Beckwourth Complex fires 71% contained as excessive heat warnings lift in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Beckwourth Complex fires have grown to 95,358 acres and are 71% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Around 2,500 firefighters have been fighting the Beckwourth Complex fires, comprised of the Dotta and Sugar fires. Both were sparked by lightning and are in the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Plumas County Sheriff provides latest evacuation info for Beckwourth Complex

The Plumas County Sheriff released the latest information and orders pertaining to the Beckwourth Complex Fire this morning, July 14. Frenchman Lake and all surrounding areas of Frenchman Lake, Carmen, Frenchman Cove, Dooley, Frenchman Village and Frenchman Village. Doyle Grade and Sugarloaf Road, Dixie Valley, Dixie Valley Rd from Beckwourth-Genesee Road to Frenchman Lake.
Paradise, CAkqms.com

Dixie Fire Grows To Over 61,000 Acres, Crews Nearing Full Containment Of Beckwourth Complex

The Dixie Fire was reported at more than 61,000 acres Tuesday morning, then it burned aggressively all day. Containment is still just 15%. The fire may have been started by PGE&E equipment on July 13th. The blaze is burning northeast of the Town of Paradise, where the 2018 Camp Fire that was started by PG&E equipment killed 85 people. Huge Pyrocumulous clouds have been forming every day and creating its own weather system, then when the column can no longer sustain the weight it collapses, creating extremely hazardous conditions for firefighters on the ground, as well as aircraft. 810 structures are threatened and two have been destroyed. Many evacuation orders and warnings are in effect, coordinated by the Butte, Plumas and Lassen County Sheriff’s Departments. A number of roads are closed, including a long stretch of Highway 70. The Dixie Fire is under unified command by both Cal-Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

