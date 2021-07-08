Forest closure order in effect on Beckwourth Fire Complex
Plumas National Forest Supervisor Chris Carlton has issued a Forest Closure Order for the Beckwourth Fire Complex on the Beckwourth Ranger District. “I have decided to issue Emergency Fire Closure, Forest Order No. 05-11-01-21-11, to prohibit going into or being upon National Forest System Lands within the Beckwourth Fire Complex on the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest, as described in Exhibit A and shown on the attached map, Exhibit B. This Order will be in effect from July 8, 2021, through August 1, 2021,” Carlton said in a release today. “This Order is being implemented to provide for public safety during emergency circumstances related to ongoing wildfires and extreme fire danger.”www.plumasnews.com
